COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating a fugitive who has failed to comply with pretrial release conditions related to aggravated criminal sexual abuse charges.

The individual, identified as Lamel T. Scott, faces charges involving a victim under the age of 13, stemming from allegations made earlier this year.

Authorities issued the notice on Friday, July 4, 2025, as part of their "Fugitive Friday" initiative, aimed at encouraging those with outstanding warrants to surrender voluntarily.

The department urges anyone with information about Scott’s whereabouts to contact them anonymously by calling 618-344-2131, extension 5209, or by sending a message through their Facebook page.

The police department emphasized the importance of compliance, stating that failure to adhere to release conditions or to appear in court will result in the individual’s photo being posted online as part of the public notification effort.

The department also encouraged Scott to turn himself in to local law enforcement to address the matter.

These charges and statements made herein are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.