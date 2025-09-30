COLLINSVILLE — The Collinsville Police Department officially welcomed two new officers during a swearing-in ceremony held Monday evening, Sept. 29, 2025.

Officer Blake Melton, DSN 242, joins the department as a lateral transfer from the Nashville, Illinois, police department, where he served for two years. Before that, Melton briefly worked with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department.

Officer Isaac Bourque, DSN 243, brings nine years of experience from the United States Air Force, including service as a Military Working Dog Handler.

Melton has already begun a 14-week Field Training Program and is expected to be ready for solo patrol duty by late December. Bourque will attend the Transition Academy at Southwestern Illinois College and is projected to start solo patrol in early 2026.

The department expressed pride and excitement in welcoming the new officers to Collinsville.