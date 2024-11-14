COLLINSVILLE - A man from St. Louis faces seven felony charges after police found illegal weapons and drugs in a Collinsville hotel room following a domestic battery incident.

Anthony Milton, 39, of St. Louis, was charged with the following: Armed Violence (Class X felony) Unlawful Use of Weapons - Machine Gun (Class 2 felony) Aggravated Domestic Battery (Class 2 felony) Possession of Weapons by a Felon (Class 3 felony) Aggravated Battery (Class 3 felony) Possession of Cannabis with the Intent to Deliver (Class 3 felony) Domestic Battery (2nd or subsequent) (Class 4 felony)

On Nov. 6, 2024, Milton was allegedly seen on video and by multiple witnesses “throwing the victim to the ground and then stomping on her head,” according to a petition to deny his pretrial release. The incident reportedly occurred in a public place, the La Quinta Inn in Collinsville.

“Victim suffered a severe laceration to her forehead,” the petition states. “Officers conducted a search of the defendant's hotel rooms, finding a Glock 19 handgun with a switch as well as a second firearm and a substantial amount of cannabis.”

Article continues after sponsor message

A description of the “machine gun” charge against Milton states he possessed a Glock 19 9mm handgun which was “modified with a switch” to make the weapon fire automatically. The second firearm found in this case was a Century Arms 9mm handgun.

While Milton claimed the weapons did not belong to him, he reportedly admitted to staying in the hotel room where they were found and “admitted that he handled them in the hotel room.”

Milton has an extensive criminal history dating back to 2004, with most of his prior charges filed in St. Louis City and St. Louis County, MO. Among his previous charges are motor vehicle theft, burglary, kidnapping, and much more, including a prior conviction of Domestic Battery from 2010 in St. Louis City.

The Collinsville Police Department presented the latest case against Milton, who was remanded to jail and currently remains in custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: