Maria Webb

COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville Police Department is seeking assistance in locating Maria Webb, who currently has four active felony warrants. The warrants include three issued by the Collinsville Police Department and one from a neighboring agency. Webb is wanted in connection with two separate retail theft incidents and for unlawfully possessing a weapon as a felon.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Webb’s whereabouts to contact the Collinsville Police Department at 618-344-2131, extension 5209. Callers can remain anonymous.

The department also encouraged Webb to turn herself in to any police department to address the outstanding warrants.

“These charges and statements made herein are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty,” the police department stated.

More like this:

Collinsville Police Seek Demarco Robinson on New Felony Warrants
4 days ago
Collinsville Police Urge Voluntary Surrender Of Fugitive Lamel T. Scott
Jul 7, 2025
Collinsville Authorities Seek Austin Cates Over Registration Violation
Jun 27, 2025
Collinsville Police Seek Demarco Q. Robinson for Over $65,000 Fraud At UMB Bank
May 9, 2025
Eight Are Facing Federal Meth Charges After Two-Week Drug Arrest and Search Operation
Jul 7, 2025

 