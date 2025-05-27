COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville Police Department is seeking assistance in locating Maria Webb, who currently has four active felony warrants. The warrants include three issued by the Collinsville Police Department and one from a neighboring agency. Webb is wanted in connection with two separate retail theft incidents and for unlawfully possessing a weapon as a felon.

Article continues after sponsor message

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Webb’s whereabouts to contact the Collinsville Police Department at 618-344-2131, extension 5209. Callers can remain anonymous.

The department also encouraged Webb to turn herself in to any police department to address the outstanding warrants.

“These charges and statements made herein are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty,” the police department stated.

More like this: