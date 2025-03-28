COLLINSVILLE — The Collinsville Police Department has issued a notice regarding a man wanted for multiple felonies, including unlawful use of a credit card and financial exploitation of the elderly. Andrey W. Wilke, whose last known address is in Collinsville, is also sought for identity theft by another agency.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The announcement was made during the department's weekly "Fugitive Friday" segment, aimed at soliciting information from the public about wanted individuals. Authorities encourage anyone with knowledge of Wilke's whereabouts to contact the Collinsville Police Department at 618-344-2131, extension 5209. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

The police department emphasized that individuals with information can leave a voicemail, and it urged Wilke directly to surrender himself at any police department in Illinois or nearby states, noting that their facilities are open 24/7.

The charges against Wilke are based on probable cause, and he is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

More like this:

May 23, 2025, Registration Deadline: Collinsville Police Department Hosts Annual Youth Academy In July
Mar 29, 2025
Collinsville Police Connect With Youth At Criminal Justice Jamboree
3 days ago
Collinsville Ice Cream Shop's Bathrooms Vandalized Days Before April Launch
Mar 20, 2025
Collinsville Police Honor Officers for Exemplary Community Service
Mar 30, 2025
36 Years Of Service: Beloved Collinsville Police Telecommunicator Alan Lacquement Dies
Feb 20, 2025

 