COLLINSVILLE — The Collinsville Police Department has issued a notice regarding a man wanted for multiple felonies, including unlawful use of a credit card and financial exploitation of the elderly. Andrey W. Wilke, whose last known address is in Collinsville, is also sought for identity theft by another agency.

Article continues after sponsor message

The announcement was made during the department's weekly "Fugitive Friday" segment, aimed at soliciting information from the public about wanted individuals. Authorities encourage anyone with knowledge of Wilke's whereabouts to contact the Collinsville Police Department at 618-344-2131, extension 5209. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

The police department emphasized that individuals with information can leave a voicemail, and it urged Wilke directly to surrender himself at any police department in Illinois or nearby states, noting that their facilities are open 24/7.

The charges against Wilke are based on probable cause, and he is presumed innocent until proven guilty.