COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville Police is attempting to execute two new felony warrants for Demarco Robinson, who is accused of check kiting across the Metro East area and defrauding UMB Bank of more than $65,000.

The warrants, filed this week, charge Robinson with Financial Institution Fraud involving amounts between $10,000 and $100,000.

Robinson is making his second appearance on the Collinsville Police Department's "Fugitive Friday" Facebook series.

Investigators from the Collinsville Police Department and UMB Bank have been focusing on Robinson for several months. Despite being on pre-trial release, authorities say Robinson continues to commit fraud against the bank.

Separately, Robinson, who was arrested a few weeks ago following his first appearance on the police department's Fugitive Friday, is again wanted after failing to appear in court.

Officials urge anyone with information on Robinson’s whereabouts to contact the Collinsville Police Department at 618-344-2131, extension 5209. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Collinsville Police again encouraged Robinson to turn himself in.

The charges are based on probable cause, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

