COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville Police have two felony warrants for Demarco Q. Robinson on charges of financial institution fraud, alleging he committed check kiting resulting in losses exceeding $65,000 at UMB Bank in Collinsville. The Collinsville Police released information on May 9, 2025, as part of their Fugitive Friday highlighting these charges.

Check kiting is a form of bank fraud where an individual exploits the time it takes banks to process checks between different accounts to create a false balance and obtain unauthorized, unsecured loans. It involves depositing a check with insufficient funds and withdrawing money before the check is processed, creating a temporary illusion of available funds.

For several months, investigators from the Collinsville Police Department and UMB Bank have been tracking Demarco’s activities across the Metro-East area. The warrants, issued by Collinsville Police, charge Demarco with financial institution fraud involving amounts between $10,000 and $100,000.

Demarco is currently on pretrial release but is accused of continuing to defraud UMB Bank during this period. Authorities urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the Collinsville Police Department at 618-344-2131, extension 5209. Callers may remain anonymous.

Police also addressed Demarco directly, encouraging him to turn himself in at the Collinsville Police Department or at any police department in Illinois or neighboring states to resolve the matter.

These charges and statements made herein are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

