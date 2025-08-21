COLLINSVILLE — After a three-year pause, the Collinsville Police Department is restarting its Citizen Police Academy to foster better understanding and cooperation between law enforcement and the community.

The program, designed to educate residents about the criminal justice system and everyday police work, will run for eight weeks beginning Sept. 23, 2025. Sessions will be held on Tuesday evenings from 6:30 to 9 p.m. and led by Sergeant Josh Hunt and Sergeant Jay Edwards.

“The goal of our Citizens’ Police Academy is to promote understanding between our police officers and the residents we serve regarding their respective needs and problems,” the department said in a statement. “By promoting this relationship, the hope is that our residents and police can work together to make the entire community a safer place to live.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The academy offers a hands-on approach, allowing participants to observe and learn about various aspects of law enforcement.

Topics covered will include patrol operations, investigations, accident reconstruction, K9 units, DUI investigation, use of force, and use of force simulation.

Attendance is free and limited to the first 25 applicants. Interested residents can apply by scanning a QR code provided by the department or visiting the Collinsville Police Department’s website to complete a brief application.

For more information, contact the Collinsville Police Department at (618) 344-2131.

More like this: