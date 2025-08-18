COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville Police Department announced the return of its Citizen Police Academy after a three-year pause, aiming to strengthen the relationship between local law enforcement and residents.

The program will begin this spring in Collinsville, Illinois, offering an eight-week session held on Tuesday evenings from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Led by Sergeant Josh Hunt and Sergeant Jay Edwards, the academy is designed to promote understanding of the criminal justice system and provide insight into everyday police work.

Article continues after sponsor message

The department described the academy as a “unique opportunity to educate the citizens of Collinsville” and a way for participants to observe law enforcement through a hands-on approach.

The Citizen Police Academy is free and open to the first 25 applicants. Interested residents can apply by scanning a QR code provided by the department or visiting the Collinsville Police Department’s website to complete a brief application.

According to the department, the program’s goal is to foster cooperation between police officers and community members to address their respective needs and concerns, ultimately working together to make Collinsville a safer place to live.

For more information, contact the Collinsville Police at (618) 344-2131.

More like this: