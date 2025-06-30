COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville Police Department has named Officer Trent Ross as its May Officer of the Month for his active role in combating criminal activity in the area.

Officer Ross, along with his K9 partner Rocky, made 12 arrests within Collinsville and provided assistance to neighboring law enforcement agencies on eight occasions.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Collinsville Police Department recognized Ross’s efforts in maintaining safety not only within city limits but also in surrounding communities.

“Thank you Trent for your efforts to keep the Metro East safe for all,” the Collinsville Police Department said in a statement.