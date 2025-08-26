Remington Paris.

COLLINSVILLE — The Collinsville Police Department has named Officer Remington Paris as its Officer of the Month for July 2025.

Since joining the department in April 2024, Officer Paris has made a notable impact on community safety.

During July, Officer Paris was responsible for multiple arrests that led to the removal of cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and a stolen firearm from local streets.

The Collinsville Police Department expressed gratitude for his efforts in pursuing criminals to protect residents.

“Officer Paris has only been with CPD since April of 2024 but has made a significant impact in his short time,” the department said. “We are truly thankful for his pursuit of criminals in an effort to ensure the safety of our citizens.”

