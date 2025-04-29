COLLINSVILLE — Collinsville Police Officer Jeremy Moore graduated from Session 155 of the Southwestern Illinois College Police Academy this past week, marking a significant milestone in his law enforcement career.

The 16-week program Moore attended included intensive instruction on Illinois law, defensive tactics, firearms training, and de-escalation techniques.

Following his graduation, Officer Moore will begin a 14-week Field Training Program with the Collinsville Police Department. The department expressed enthusiasm about his progress and future contributions.

“Welcome to the team, Jeremy. We are extremely excited to watch you develop and hope you have a long and successful career at CPD,” the Collinsville Police Department said in a statement.

