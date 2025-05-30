COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville police are seeking the public’s help in locating Najal Cheeks, who has an active felony warrant for aggravated fleeing and obstructing.

Collinsville Police officers have made multiple attempts to find Cheeks but have so far been unsuccessful.

The Collinsville Police Department is urging anyone with information about Cheeks’ whereabouts to call 618-344-2131, extension 5209. Callers may remain anonymous.

“Feel free to turn yourself into any police department so this matter can be taken care of in court," the Collinsville Police said in a message to Cheeks.

These charges and statements made herein are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

