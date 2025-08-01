COLLINSVILLE — The Collinsville Police Department announced Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, that multiple reports of a man believed to be a missing person, Josh Amos in the Collinsville area have been investigated, but the individual encountered was not Amos.

The Collinsville Police Department said the subject reported is a white male with long hair and a beard. Officers made contact with the same man during each call and confirmed he was not Amos.

Josh Amos has been missing since March 19, 2023. He is 32 years old, born July 28, 1990, stands 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs approximately 190 pounds, and is from Granite City. He was last seen in East St. Louis in 2023.

Authorities ask anyone with information about Amos to call (618) 967-1027 or (618) 219-0830.

