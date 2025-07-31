



COLLINSVILLE – Two men from St. Louis face charges in Madison County after fleeing from local authorities during traffic stops while illegally possessing weapons and ammunition.

Morton Kimble, 46, of St. Louis, was charged on July 24, 2025 with two counts of felon in possession of a weapon (both Class 2 felonies), unlawful possession of a stolen firearm (a Class 2 felony), and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer (a Class 4 felony).

On July 23, 2025, Kimble allegedly recklessly fled from a police traffic stop while in possession of a stolen Taurus G2C 9mm handgun and a firearm magazine loaded with 10 9mm bullets. Kimble’s possession of the weapon was illegal not only due to the firearm being stolen, but also due to Kimble’s prior felony conviction for first degree robbery in St. Louis County.

The state’s petition to deny his pretrial release describes the events leading up to Kimble’s arrest:

“Defendant was identified as the driver of a vehicle, who fled a traffic stop, pulling out of a parking lot onto a public roadway recklessly, then driving into opposing lanes of traffic to elude police,” the petition states. “The vehicle was eventually disabled and defendant exited to flee on foot, but was apprehended.”

A female passenger told authorities Kimble admitted to having a gun as he fled the scene on foot. After re-tracing his path, officers found a 9mm handgun in the roadway near the site of the initial traffic stop. Officers then searched the vehicle and discovered a loaded magazine in a pocket of the driver’s door panel which matched the gun found in the roadway.

In addition to his prior robbery conviction, Kimble’s criminal history also shows prior convictions of 2nd degree domestic assault, 1st degree burglary, and 1st degree stalking, each filed in St. Louis County. The Collinsville Police Department presented the latest case against Kimble, who currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

In an unrelated case, 33-year-old Lamontea L. Henley, also of St. Louis, was charged with a Class 3 felony count of felon in possession of a weapon and a Class 4 felony count of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer.

Henley is also accused of fleeing from a traffic stop on June 21, 2025. Henley was found in unlawful possession of “multiple Federal brand .40 caliber rounds” of ammunition, according to charging documents.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office also filed a petition to keep Henley detained, adding he fled from the stop “in excess of 120 mph on Route 3.”

“Defendant's vehicle was disabled by spike strips, but he continued to drive over the McKinley Bridge, into St. Louis,” the petition states. “There, the vehicle stopped and defendant attempted to flee on foot.”

Officers then arrested Henley and found the firearm ammunition in his vehicle. Henley’s case was presented by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and he was ordered remanded to jail until his initial appearance in court.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

