COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville Police Department has received a donation of a ballistic vest for its K9 officer, Kingo, from Brady’s K9 Fund, an organization dedicated to supporting police dogs across the United States.

Brady’s K9 Fund was established by an 8-year-old boy named Brady, who recognized the need for body armor for K9 officers, similar to that worn by their human partners. Since its inception in 2018, the fund has raised over $1.25 million and provided vests for more than 950 K9s in all 50 states.

The organization aims to equip these dogs with essential protective gear, allowing them to perform their duties safely.

“The work that K9 officers do is invaluable to our community,” said the Collinsville Police Department in a statement. “We are grateful for the support of Brady’s K9 Fund, which helps ensure that K9 Kingo is well-equipped and protected during his shifts.”

Brady’s K9 Fund continues to seek support from the public to further its mission. Individuals interested in contributing can visit the organization’s website at https://bradysk9fund.com/ to learn more about its initiatives and make donations.

The fund emphasizes that every contribution, no matter the size, can make a significant difference in the lives of K9 officers and their handlers.

