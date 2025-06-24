COLLINSVILLE — The Collinsville Police Department is hosting a fundraiser this Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at Uptown Scoops to support the Cops & Kids Christmas program.

Article continues after sponsor message

From 5 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, a portion of every purchase made at Uptown Scoops, located at 403 West Main Street, will go toward providing children in need within the Collinsville Unit 10 School District with holiday gifts they can select themselves.

The initiative aims to ensure a memorable Christmas season for local students facing economic challenges.

Organizers encourage community members to participate and help spread the word about the event.