COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville Police Department hosted a Motorcycle Reconstruction course this week, providing advanced training to law enforcement officers and private sector investigators from Illinois, Missouri, and Wisconsin.

The course, offered by the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety, focused on enhancing skills for investigating serious and fatal motorcycle crashes.

The training took place at Fairmount Park Casino & Racing, whose facility was used for the sessions.

Participants learned advanced concepts and materials aimed at improving the effectiveness of crash investigations, which require specialized knowledge and resources.

Collinsville Police Department expressed gratitude to the course instructor, Andrew Thomas, as well as to Sgt. Jerrod Leckrone of the Illinois State Police Motorcycle Division for their support.

The Collinsville Police also acknowledged the students who attended, emphasizing the value of such training in benefiting the communities they serve.