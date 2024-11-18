COLLINSVILLE – The Collinsville Police Department has announced Officer Brad Pickerel as the Officer of the Month for October.

Pickerel, who joined the department in 2010, has played a significant role in the training of new officers as a field training officer.

Article continues after sponsor message

Throughout his tenure, Officer Pickerel has served in various capacities, contributing to the department's mission to ensure public safety and community engagement. His commitment to his duties and the training of future officers has been recognized by the department.

The announcement was made public via the department's social media channels, highlighting Pickerel's dedication to the community and his fellow officers.

The recognition aims to acknowledge the hard work and commitment that officers like Pickerel bring to their roles within the police force.

More like this: