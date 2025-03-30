COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville Police Department in Illinois has recognized two officers for their exemplary service through the Officer of the Month award. Officer Trent Ross received the honor for January 2025, while Officer Brian Joy was acknowledged for February 2025.

Both officers were commended for their commitment to proactive policing, a key principle of the department's approach to law enforcement.

The department highlighted the collaborative efforts of Officer Ross and his K9 partner, who contributed significantly to his success in the field.

The Collinsville Police Department expressed gratitude for the dedication shown by both officers in serving the community.

The recognition serves to emphasize the importance of teamwork and community-oriented policing within the department.