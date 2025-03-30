Officer Ross.Officer JoyCOLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville Police Department in Illinois has recognized two officers for their exemplary service through the Officer of the Month award. Officer Trent Ross received the honor for January 2025, while Officer Brian Joy was acknowledged for February 2025.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Both officers were commended for their commitment to proactive policing, a key principle of the department's approach to law enforcement.

Article continues after sponsor message

The department highlighted the collaborative efforts of Officer Ross and his K9 partner, who contributed significantly to his success in the field.

The Collinsville Police Department expressed gratitude for the dedication shown by both officers in serving the community.

The recognition serves to emphasize the importance of teamwork and community-oriented policing within the department.

More like this:

Collinsville Police Department Announces Key Leadership Promotions
Feb 12, 2025
Collinsville Police K9 Officer Receives Life-Saving Ballistic Vest
Feb 14, 2025
Collinsville Advocate John Proffitt Completes 17th Plunge for Special Olympics Support
Feb 26, 2025
Glen Carbon Police Welcomes Four New Officers
Mar 25, 2025
Alton Police Arrest Two in Oakwood Estates Disturbance
Mar 20, 2025

 