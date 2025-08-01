COLLINSVILLE — The Collinsville Police Department on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, released information about this week’s fugitive, Benjamin Murden, wanted in connection with a theft at a local Walmart.

According to the department, Murden is accused of taking merchandise valued at over $300 without paying, an act that qualifies as a felony under state law. The incident reportedly occurred prior to the release date of Aug. 1, 2025.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Mr. Murden helped himself to some merchandise at Walmart without paying for it. Unfortunately for him... the items were valued at over $300, making his bad decision a felony,” the Collinsville Police said in their “Fugitive Friday” announcement.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Murden’s whereabouts to contact the Collinsville Police Department at 618-344-2131, extension 5209. Callers may remain anonymous.

The department emphasized that the charges are based on probable cause and that Murden is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

