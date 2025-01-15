COLLINSVILLE — The Collinsville Police Department officially welcomed its new chief during a transfer of command ceremony Tuesday night, Jan. 14, 2025, marking a significant transition in leadership.

Collinsville Mayor Jeff Stehman administered the oath of office to Major Brett Boerm, who succeeds Chief Steve Evans, recognized for his 11 years of service in the role.

Chief Boerm, who has served as the Assistant Chief of Police for the past nine years, has deep ties to the Collinsville community. A 1993 graduate of Collinsville High School, he was a member of the state championship soccer teams in 1991 and 1992.

His law enforcement journey began in 1997 at the O’Fallon Police Department before he returned to Collinsville in 2000 as a police officer. Over the years, he has held various positions within the department, including Patrol Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Assistant Chief.

Chief Boerm is also a graduate of the Southern Police Institute’s Administrative Officers Course and the FBI National Academy, further underscoring his commitment to professional development in law enforcement.

“While we would like to take credit for all of Chief Boerm’s success, we know he had a lot of great leaders before him in Collinsville,” the O’Fallon Police Department stated in a congratulatory message. “We are confident he will continue that tradition of excellence.”

Chief Boerm's appointment reflects a continuity of leadership within the department as it moves forward under his guidance.

