COLLINSVILLE – Remington Paris has been named Officer of the Month for August by the Collinsville Police Department, marking a significant milestone in his early career.

Article continues after sponsor message

Paris recently completed a 14-week field training program, finishing in July, and August was his first full month serving as a solo patrol officer. The department recognized his achievements in a statement, highlighting the rapid progression he has made since joining the force.

"That is a fast start to what we believe will be a long and successful career," the statement read.

The police department concluded their announcement with encouragement for Paris, stating, "Congratulations Officer Paris and keep up the great work for our citizens."

More like this: