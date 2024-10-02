Remington Paris

COLLINSVILLE – Remington Paris has been named Officer of the Month for August by the Collinsville Police Department, marking a significant milestone in his early career.

Paris recently completed a 14-week field training program, finishing in July, and August was his first full month serving as a solo patrol officer. The department recognized his achievements in a statement, highlighting the rapid progression he has made since joining the force.

"That is a fast start to what we believe will be a long and successful career," the statement read.

The police department concluded their announcement with encouragement for Paris, stating, "Congratulations Officer Paris and keep up the great work for our citizens."

