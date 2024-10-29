COLLINSVILLE – The Collinsville Police Department has announced that Support Services Supervisor Andrea Lindauer has been honored with the Line Supervisor of the Year award. The recognition took place during the annual Illinois Public Safety Telecommunicators Association Conference, held recently.

Lindauer received the award through a nomination process that involved collaboration between the Madison County 911 Office and the Collinsville Police Department.

Article continues after sponsor message

Lindauer's accolade highlights her significant contributions to public safety communications in the region.

In a statement from the Collinsville Police Department, officials expressed their appreciation for Lindauer's dedication and hard work, noting that her efforts are recognized by many within the community.

The Collinsville Police stressed that the award underscores the importance of leadership in emergency response and communication services, reflecting the commitment to excellence in public safety.

More like this: