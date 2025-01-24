COLLINSVILLE — The Collinsville Police Department recognized significant personnel changes during a promotional ceremony held Tuesday evening, following the recent appointment of Chief Brett Boerm as the new Chief of Police.

Lieutenant Mark Kuechle has been promoted to the rank of major/assistant chief of police, a position in which he will oversee all operational functions of the department. Sergeant Brad Akers has moved to lieutenant and will be reassigned to the patrol division. At the same time, Police Officer Jay Edwards has been elevated to sergeant and will command one of the department's four patrol squads.

In addition to the promotions, the department introduced Jeremy Moore as its newest police officer. Moore is currently attending the police academy at Southwestern Illinois College.

"Congratulations Major Kuechle, Lieutenant Akers, and Sergeant Edwards on your well-deserved promotions and welcome aboard Officer Moore," the department stated.

The Collinsville Police Department expressed optimism about its future under the new leadership.

