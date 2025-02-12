COLLINSVILLE - The City of Collinsville welcomed three new leadership appointments within its Police Department during the City Council meeting on Tuesday night, Feb. 11, 2025. Collinsville Mayor Jeff Stehman officiated the swearing-in ceremony for the newly promoted officers, who bring decades of experience to their roles.

Mark Kuechle, a 17-year veteran of the Collinsville Police Department, was promoted to the position of Assistant Chief of Police/Major. Kuechle's extensive background includes roles as Patrol Officer, Detective, Patrol Sergeant, Investigations Sergeant, and Patrol Lieutenant. He is also recognized as a decorated member of the Major Case Squad.

Brad Akers, with 18 years of service, was elevated to Lieutenant. Akers has held various positions, including Patrol Officer, Field Training Officer, K-9 Handler, and Patrol Sergeant, and has been a member of the Major Case Squad.

Jay Edwards received a promotion to Sergeant after 16 years with the department. His experience encompasses roles as Patrol Officer, Field Training Officer, and both Use of Force and De-escalation Instructor. Edwards is also affiliated with the Major Case Squad.

The promotions reflect the department's commitment to leadership development and community safety.



