COLLINSVILLE — The Collinsville Police Department conducted a series of alcohol and tobacco compliance checks on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, aimed at reducing underage consumption of these substances. The initiative targeted a dozen local retail establishments in an effort to deter sales to minors.

The compliance checks included a range of locations, such as Sloan’s Pub House at 119 West Main St., Moto Mart on Vandalia Street, and multiple Sav-On Liquor & Wine outlets. The initiative sought to address concerns about underage access to alcohol and tobacco products within the city.

Article continues after sponsor message

Following the checks, four individuals were cited for the sale of alcohol to a minor. The individuals cited include Carrie R. Brewer, 23, from Maryville, who was working at Sloan’s Pub House; Lisa A. Krack, 64, from Fairview Heights, at Moto Mart on Vandalia; Shannon L. Haggard, 34, from Alton, at Sav-On on St. Louis Road; and Stacey L. Smithers, 55, from Collinsville, at Collinsville Mini-Mart & Gas.

The Collinsville Police Department emphasizes that those cited are considered innocent until proven guilty, with all cases pending further court proceedings.

The compliance checks are part of an ongoing effort to ensure that local businesses adhere to regulations concerning the sale of alcohol and tobacco to minors.

More like this: