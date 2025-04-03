COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville Police Department participated in the Collinsville Area Vocational Center Criminal Justice Jamboree, held recently at Collinsville High School. This annual event brought together various law enforcement agencies, including local, state, federal, and military partners, to engage with students and promote careers in public service.

The police department expressed its enthusiasm for the event, highlighting its commitment to community engagement. “We were honored to participate in one of our favorite community engagement events of the year,” the department said.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Jamboree aims to inspire young individuals to consider careers in criminal justice and public service. It serves as a platform for law enforcement agencies to connect with students, providing insights into various career paths and the importance of community involvement.

As part of their outreach efforts, the Collinsville Police Department emphasized the significance of fostering relationships with local youth, and said: “It’s always a great time engaging with the youth of our community.”

More like this: