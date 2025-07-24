

COLLINSVILLE — On July 23, 2025, the Collinsville Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing at the Walmart Supercenter located at 1040 Collinsville Crossing. At approximately 1:56 p.m. that day, officers arrived to find a female employee suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was transported by the Collinsville Fire Department to a hospital in St. Louis, where she remains in stable condition.

Authorities identified the suspect as Kelvin F. Fuller, 19, of Collinsville, who was a co-worker of the victim. Fuller fled the scene but was located a short distance from the store and taken into custody without incident.

The following day, July 24, 2025, the Collinsville Police Department’s investigative division presented the case to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Based on the evidence, Fuller was charged with attempted first-degree murder, a Class X felony, and two counts of aggravated battery, each a Class 3 felony.

Fuller remains in custody at the Collinsville Police Department pending transfer to the Madison County jail.

Police officials emphasized that both individuals involved were employees of the store and that the incident was not random. Further specific details about the case have not been released.

Please note, Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

