COLLINSVILLE – Two men from Wisconsin face felony charges in Madison County after a traffic stop by Collinsville Police yielded multiple illegally possessed firearms.

Stevie K. Wilson, 24, and Liroderick D. Love, 46, both of Milwaukee, Wisc., were charged on June 23, 2025 in two cases presented by the Collinsville Police Department.

Wilson was charged with three counts of felon in possession of a weapon, each Class 3 felonies. Wilson is accused of possessing multiple firearms, including a Glock 44 .22 LR, Glock 45, and 9mm Taurus G2C on June 21, 2025. His possession of the weapons was unlawful as a felon previously convicted of Fleeing and Eluding an Officer in a 2023 case out of Milwaukee County, Wisc.

Love also faces a Class 3 felony count of felon in possession of a weapon. On June 21, 2025, he reportedly possessed a Bear Creek Arsenal BCA15 firearm after previously being convicted in a 2023 Milwaukee, Wisc. case of Second Degree recklessly Endangering Safety.

Both cases stem from an incident on June 21, 2025 described in the State’s Attorney’s petitions to deny both men’s pretrial release from custody. According to the petitions, Collinsville Police officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle Love was driving with Wilson riding along as a passenger.

After determining Wilson had an active arrest warrant for a parole violation out of Wisconsin, officers found multiple firearms in the vehicle which were unlawful for either convicted felon to possess.

The state’s petition to keep Wilson detained was upheld by a Detention Order. According to the order, Wilson was not the only passenger in the vehicle, which was also occupied by “other adults and children.”

“He was asked about three firearms which were found in a black bag in the trunk of the car,” the Detention Order states of Wilson. “This defendant was on parole and is a convicted felon.”

Love was remanded to jail for his initial appearance in court, while Wilson currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

