COLLINSVILLE – Two area residents accused of illegally possessing weapons in unrelated cases face their latest set of felony charges after prior convictions in St. Louis and Madison County.

Ronnell M. Walker, 38, of Collinsville, was charged with a Class 3 felony count of unlawful possession of a weapon on Sept. 19, 2025. Walker allegedly possessed a Hi-Point .45 caliber handgun on Sept. 18, 2025, which was unlawful for him to own as a felon previously convicted of burglary in a 2017 case from St. Louis.

According to the state’s petition to deny Walker’s pretrial release from custody, the victim of a domestic incident called the police and reported Walker was yelling angrily at her while armed. Officers found the gun during a search of the home with the victim’s consent, where the weapon was reportedly found on the bathroom sink.

The state’s petition was granted, and Walker currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

In a separate case, Elsie T. Rogers, 42, of Madison, Ill. was charged with one count each of felon in possession of a weapon (a Class 3 felony) and possession of a controlled substance (a Class 4 felony).

Rogers allegedly possessed multiple rounds of .22 caliber ammunition and a substance containing fentanyl on July 17, 2025. Her possession of the ammunition was unlawful as a felon, having previously been convicted of felony theft in Madison County in 2024.

The Collinsville Police Department presented both cases against Walker and Rogers. While Walker remains in custody, Rogers was ordered released from custody pending trial.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

