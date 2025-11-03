COLLINSVILLE - Andrey W. Wilke, 28, wanted on multiple warrants, has been arrested in Missouri and is currently in custody, the Collinsville Police Department announced.

Collinsville Police said Wilke, whose last known address was in Collinsville, faced active felony warrants for unlawful use of a credit card and financial exploitation of the elderly. He also had an outstanding warrant from another agency for identity theft, the police said. Authorities had been seeking Wilke as part of their ongoing efforts to apprehend fugitives.

In a statement, the Collinsville Police Department thanked the public for numerous tips that led to Wilke’s capture.

“One of our most shared fugitives that we have received numerous tips about was taken into custody in Missouri last month,” the department said.

The department had previously urged anyone with information on Wilke’s whereabouts or any information to contact them at 618-344-2131, extension 5209, noting that callers could remain anonymous.

The charges against Wilke are based on probable cause. He is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.