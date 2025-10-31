COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville Police Department is intensifying its efforts to enforce laws against driving under the influence for Halloween weekend. The department issued a reminder urging residents to avoid impaired driving to prevent legal consequences, including vehicle impoundment and arrest.

In a recent statement, the department emphasized its aggressive stance on DUI enforcement and offered several recommendations for those planning to celebrate Halloween safely.

Collinsville Police suggestions include designating a sober driver, using ride-share applications, public transportation, or taxi services, and employing what they referred to as the "shoelace express."

The police department encouraged the community to have a safe, fun, and sober Halloween.

