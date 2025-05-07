Matthew S. Cuppett

COLLINSVILLE - On May 5, 2025, detectives with the Collinsville Police Department presented their investigation and evidence to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. After reviewing the case, the following charges were issued:

Matthew S. Cuppett, 33, of Collinsville, is charged with one Class 4 felony count of Grooming, two Class 4 felony counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child and two Class A Misdemeanor counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child. The charges allege that, between July 19, 2024, and February 21, 2025, the defendant knowingly performed sexual acts in the presence of a minor.

The case was investigated by the Collinsville Police Department via a Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) report.

Cuppett remains in custody at the Madison County Jail pending a detention hearing and further court process.

These charges and the statements made herein are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

