COLLINSVILLE — The Collinsville Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating Juan C. Gonzalez-Anton, who faces a felony warrant for aggravated driving under the influence.

The warrant stems from a traffic stop in May 2025, during which Gonzalez-Anton was found driving while intoxicated despite having suspended or revoked driving privileges related to a prior DUI.

The Collinsville Police shared the information about Gonzalez-Anton in its "Fugitive Friday" social media segment.

Authorities remind Gonzalez-Anton that he can turn himself in to address the charges. The police department encourages anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 618-344-2131, extension 5209. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

"These charges and statements made herein are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty," the department said in a public notice.

