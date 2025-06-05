COLLINSVILLE — The Collinsville Police Department on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, issued a warning about individuals posing as Ameren utility workers who are attempting to scam residents by going door-to-door in the city. The Collinsville Police said that it had received several reports about the issues.

Other police departments in the area have also recently issued a similar warning to their residents.

According to the Collinsville Police, these imposters may claim that immediate repairs, such as tree limb trimming or removal, are necessary and try to gain entry into homes under false pretenses.

The department cautioned residents to be alert for signs of fraud, including the absence of official Ameren identification badges and unmarked vehicles, as well as high-pressure tactics demanding immediate access to properties.

The Collinsville Police Department advised residents not to allow anyone into their homes without verifying their identity. They recommend asking to see identification, checking for marked company vehicles, and calling Ameren directly at (800) 755-5000 to confirm the legitimacy of any visitor or worker. Suspicious behavior should be reported promptly to the police at (618) 344-2131.

Authorities emphasized the importance of sharing this information with neighbors, especially seniors and vulnerable individuals, to help prevent potential scams.

