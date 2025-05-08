COLLINSVILLE — Officer Stuart Patterson of the Collinsville Police Department was named the department’s Officer of the Month for March 2025, recognizing his contributions during his second year of service.

Officer Patterson marked his two-year anniversary with the department in March and was credited with making multiple self-initiated felony arrests.

In addition to his field work, Patterson is pursuing certification as an accident reconstructionist, furthering his professional development.

The Collinsville Police Department expressed appreciation for Patterson’s dedication to both the department and the community.

