COLLINSVILLE — The Collinsville Police Department has named Officer Guiseppi Coppotelli as its August 2025 Officer of the Month in recognition of his proactive policing efforts.

During August 2025, Collinsville's Coppotelli made 13 self-initiated felony arrests, including charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl, and felony driving while license revoked.

The department highlighted these arrests as a key example of their proactive policing philosophy aimed at enhancing community safety.

“Thank you Guiseppi for your proactive efforts to keep our residents safe,” the department said in a statement.

