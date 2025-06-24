COLLINSVILLE - As the heat wave intensifies, a local nonprofit is looking for donations to help unhoused community members stay cool.

Making A Difference is based out of Collinsville but serves people across the Greater St. Louis region. They are currently running low on water and need donations in order to supply water to unhoused neighbors.

“We run 100% on donations. We’re 100% volunteer,” explained Jerry Price, who oversees the organization alongside his wife. “We’re just trying to help people. That’s our goal.”

Twice a month, Price and his wife cook a meal and drive around the Greater St. Louis and Metro East regions to deliver the food to unhoused community members. They also have a community outreach based out of Caseyville Methodist Church where they store diapers, toys, household items, groceries, period products, pet food and more for those in need.

This weekend, Price and his team will once again hit the streets to deliver food and supplies to community members experiencing homelessness. They only have four cases of water and hope to fill several coolers, especially given this weekend’s forecasted high temperatures.

You can drop off water at Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, Benny’s Bed and Biscuits in Maryville, or The Skinner Family Home in Granite City. You can also donate monetarily by sending money over Venmo to MADSTL, Cash App at $becausetheymatter, or Paypal at MakingADifferenceSTL.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We can always use water. It’ll never go bad,” Price said. “We usually take two or three coolers out when we go, and the hotter it gets, the more we go through.”

They also have a storage unit where they can store large cases or pallets of water. The Making A Difference team hopes the community can help them help others this weekend.

Price explained that they take donations of “pretty much anything” and offer these items to community members. He emphasized that Making a Difference has no income or zip code requirements, so they’re always willing to help when people reach out to them.

“If you’re in need in Wood River, we’ll help you. If you’re in need in Waterloo, we’ll help you,” he said. “We truly do what we can.”

If you need an item that Making A Difference cannot supply, they’ll connect you to other local resources. Price encourages people to call (618) 719-5118 or message the official Making A Difference Facebook page to learn more about the organization, how to help, or how to receive services. You can also visit their official website at MakingADifferenceSTL.org.

Price hopes the community comes forward to help their own with the water donations ahead of this weekend. He encourages people to reach out if they need anything and do what they can to help.

“Be kind to everybody. And just remember everybody needs help at some point in time in their life,” he added. “If you need help, reach out to us and we’ll do what we can.”

More like this: