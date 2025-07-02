Officer Lauren Reid-Tamburello

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — Lauren Reid-Tamburello was sworn in as a new police officer for the Fairview Heights Police Department, bringing nearly five years of law enforcement experience and a strong commitment to public service to her new role.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Reid-Tamburello, a Collinsville native and graduate of Collinsville High School, has a background marked by dedication to community safety and professional excellence. She holds an Associate’s Degree in Administration of Justice and a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Lindenwood University, with plans to pursue a Master’s degree in the near future.

Article continues after sponsor message

Her law enforcement career began at a local police department where she served as a police officer and K-9 handler. During that time, she received multiple merit commendations, including the Southern Illinois Police Chiefs Association’s Life-Saving Award, and was named Officer of the Year in 2023.

Prior to her law enforcement career, Reid-Tamburello volunteered as a firefighter and emergency medical responder, earning a Life-Saving Award in 2018. Her experience in both fire and police services underscores her broad commitment to public safety.

The Fairview Heights Police Department welcomed Reid-Tamburello as a lateral officer, highlighting her valor, experience, and dedication to serving the community.

More like this:

Two Women Arrested in Death of 18-Year-Old Foster Child
Jun 23, 2025
Man Struck and Killed: Second Pedestrian Hit In Fairview Heights In Three Days
Jul 8, 2025
Fund Launched For Injured Officers: Community Rallies Around Fairview Heights Police After Shooting
May 20, 2025
Officer Molly Muennich Returns Home After Hospital Stay
Jun 12, 2025
Fairview Heights Mayor, Police Chief Highlight Unity and Support Amid Police Department Injuries
May 29, 2025

 