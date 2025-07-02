FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — Lauren Reid-Tamburello was sworn in as a new police officer for the Fairview Heights Police Department, bringing nearly five years of law enforcement experience and a strong commitment to public service to her new role.

Reid-Tamburello, a Collinsville native and graduate of Collinsville High School, has a background marked by dedication to community safety and professional excellence. She holds an Associate’s Degree in Administration of Justice and a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Lindenwood University, with plans to pursue a Master’s degree in the near future.

Her law enforcement career began at a local police department where she served as a police officer and K-9 handler. During that time, she received multiple merit commendations, including the Southern Illinois Police Chiefs Association’s Life-Saving Award, and was named Officer of the Year in 2023.

Prior to her law enforcement career, Reid-Tamburello volunteered as a firefighter and emergency medical responder, earning a Life-Saving Award in 2018. Her experience in both fire and police services underscores her broad commitment to public safety.

The Fairview Heights Police Department welcomed Reid-Tamburello as a lateral officer, highlighting her valor, experience, and dedication to serving the community.

