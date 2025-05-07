CLEVELAND – SIUE men's basketball graduate guard Ray'Sean Taylor has been named to the 2025 Scholar-Athlete Team as chosen by the Division I-AAA Athletics Directors Association.

Taylor is part of the 12-member team and is the only Ohio Valley Conference representative. The all-time leading scorer in program history, Taylor led the OVC in scoring at 19.1 points per game on his way to earning Player of the Year honors in the league. He led SIUE to its first OVC Championship and appearance in the NCAA Division I men's basketball championship.

The native of Collinsville, Illinois, has a 4.0 grade point average as he pursues a Masters in exercise and sport psychology.

Basketball players from all Division I-AAA ADA member institutions are eligible for these prestigious annual awards. Each of the nominees is required to maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.20 (4.00 scale) in undergraduate study and have been a starter or important reserve with legitimate athletics credentials. Nominees must have participated in at least 50 percent of the team's games listed on the nomination form. To be eligible for nomination to the Scholar-Athlete Team, individuals must have reached junior academic standing at their respective institution.

