PACIFIC OCEAN — Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Apprentice Zachary Raymond, a native of Collinsville, performed maintenance on a stores management upgrade system aboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. The maintenance work supports the operational readiness of the ship during its routine training operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations.

Article continues after sponsor message

The USS Abraham Lincoln, a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier and the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is currently conducting training exercises under the command of the U.S. Pacific Fleet. The fleet oversees naval forces in the Indo-Pacific region, with the 3rd Fleet focusing on realistic and relevant training to ensure readiness across a broad spectrum of military operations, Navy officials said.

Named after the 16th U.S. president, the USS Abraham Lincoln is the fifth ship in the Nimitz class and serves as a floating airfield capable of launching multiple aircraft per minute. The carrier hosts a diverse air wing assigned to various missions and is homeported in San Diego.

This year marks the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Navy, which commemorates its long history as a maritime force defending freedom worldwide. The maintenance efforts by sailors like Raymond contribute to the Navy’s ongoing mission readiness amid this milestone year.

More like this: