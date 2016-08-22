Pvt. Teaghan Bierschwal (right), of Collinsville, Illinois, Staff Sgt. Ty Lipe (left), of Edwardsville, Illinois, a recruiter with Company M Recruit Sustainment Program after she enlisted into the Illinois National Guard.

COLLINSVILLE - Pvt. Teaghan Bierschwal, of Collinsville, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard Aug. 19 at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station. Bierschwal enlisted as a 15T, UH-60 (Blackhawk) Helicopter Repairer, and will be assigned to the Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program based in Shiloh, Illinois.

Bierschwal will attend Basic Combat Training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and advanced individual training at Fort Eustis, Virginia.

Bierschwal also received 100 percent free college tuition with the Illinois National Guard Grant and the Select Reserve Montgomery G.I. Bill.

She is currently a senior attending Collinsville High School, and will graduate in May of 2017. Her parents, Ty Bierschwal of Granite City, Illinois, and Penny Raburn of Collinsville, Illinois, her brothers and sisters, as well as her numerous friends and other family members said they are very proud of her decision to serve her country and community.

