 

Pfc. Marnika Harris (left), of Collinsville, Illinois, shakes hands with her recruiter, Staff Sgt. Ty Lipe, of Edwardsville, Illinois, after she enlisted into the Illinois Army National Guard July 7. Harris will be assigned to the Shiloh-based M Company as a Automated Supply Specialist. Harris will attend Basic Combat Training at Fort Jackson, North Carolina and then attend Advanced Individual Training at Fort Lee, Virginia.

COLLINSVILLE - Pfc. Marnika Harris, of Collinsville, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard July 7 at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station. Harris enlisted as a 92A, Automated Supply Specialist, and will be assigned to the M Company, Recruit Sustainment Program based in Shiloh, Illinois.

Harris will attend Basic Combat Training at Fort Jackson, North Carolina and then attend Advanced Individual Training at Fort Lee, Virginia.

Harris also received 100 percent free college tuition with the Illinois National Guard Grant and the Select Reserve Montgomery G.I. Bill.

Harris's friends and family said they are very proud of her decision to join the Army to serve her state and country.

