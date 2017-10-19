Collinsville native enlists in Illinois Army National Guard Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD - Spc. Donn Cooks, of Collinsville, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard Sept. 29, at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station. Cooks enlisted as a 35P, Cryptologic Linguist, and is assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program in Shiloh, Illinois. After completing his training, Cooks will earn the Illinois National Guard Grant, which pays 100 percent of college tuition while he is full-time student and a part-time Soldier. He will also receive 50,000 dollars in student loan repayment and will be eligible for the Select Reserve G.I. Bill and federal tuition. Cook's family said they are very proud of him for deciding to serve as a citizen-Soldier. The Recruiting and Retention Battalion and Company M congratulated Cooks and welcomed him into the Illinois Army National Guard. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending