Spc. Donn Cooks of Collinsville, Illinois, poses at the St. Louis Military Enlistment Processing Station in St. Louis, Missouri, Set. 29. Cooks enlisted as a 35P, Cryptologic Linguist. (U.S. Army photo courtesy of Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Command)

SPRINGFIELD - Spc. Donn Cooks, of Collinsville, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard Sept. 29, at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station. Cooks enlisted as a 35P, Cryptologic Linguist, and is assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program in Shiloh, Illinois. After completing his training, Cooks will earn the Illinois National Guard Grant, which pays 100 percent of college tuition while he is full-time student and a part-time Soldier. He will also receive 50,000 dollars in student loan repayment and will be eligible for the Select Reserve G.I. Bill and federal tuition. Cook's family said they are very proud of him for deciding to serve as a citizen-Soldier. The Recruiting and Retention Battalion and Company M congratulated Cooks and welcomed him into the Illinois Army National Guard.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Alton Earns #1 Rank As ‘Culture Capital Of Illinois’
Jul 7, 2025
Governor JB Pritzker Announces Christian Mitchell as Lieutenant Governor Pick
Jul 1, 2025
Attorney General Raoul Issues Statement On California Lawsuit Over Unlawful Federalization Of The State’s National Guard
Jun 10, 2025
Attorney General Raoul Files Brief Opposing Trump’s Military Deployment In California
Jun 14, 2025
Attorney General Raoul Joins 18 States Condemning Trump Guard Deployment
Jun 11, 2025

 