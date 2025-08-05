COLLINSVILLE — The City of Collinsville hosted its National Night Out in Woodland Park, drawing a large crowd to foster community engagement and strengthen relationships between residents and local law enforcement.

Organized by the Collinsville High School Black Student Union, the event featured participation from multiple agencies and organizations, including the Collinsville Police Department, Illinois State Police, Collinsville Fire Department, City of Collinsville Parks and Recreation, Collinsville Community Unit School District #10, Collinsville Chamber of Commerce, Collinsville Food Pantry, Revity Credit Union, First National Bank of Waterloo, and NAMI.

National Night Out is an annual campaign designed to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

The gathering in Woodland Park aimed to encourage collaboration and mutual support among Collinsville residents and public safety officials.

The event’s success was reflected in the turnout and the diverse involvement of community groups, signaling ongoing efforts to build trust and connection within the city.

