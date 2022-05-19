COLLINSVILLE – Memorial Day Weekend is the traditional start of summer and this year’s Memorial Day Fireworks Celebration is extra special as it kicks off the celebration of the City of Collinsville’s 150th Birthday, the Sesquicentennial Celebration.

The celebration is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be a part of the City’s 150th Birthday with a day of fun.

“We are very excited to once again put on the Collinsville Memorial Day Fireworks Celebration and are looking forward to a day of fun for the entire family,” Kimberly Caughran, Collinsville Parks, and Recreation Director said.

The Collinsville Aqua Park opens at 11 a.m. and the Memorial Day activities start at 2 p.m. Roads in the area around will be closing Sunday morning prior to the start of the celebration to give time for the food trucks and vendors to set up.

Food trucks will be located near the stage on Eastport Plaza and vendors will set up on Gateway Drive. Included in the Memorial Day festivities will be the reading of a proclamation for the City’s Sesquicentennial (150th Anniversary) by Mayor John Miller. Entertainment will start at 2 p.m. with a DJ playing music until 4 p.m. Live music starts with That 80s Band taking the stage (located behind the aqua park) at 4 p.m., turning back the clock and playing some of the most iconic songs from an amazing era in music.

Prior to the start of the live music at 3 p.m. the Kid’s Zone opens with face painting, an inflatable and mechanical bull, and kids’ activity kits provided by The Home Depot. The Kids Zone will be located across the street from Aqua Park. Also, at the celebration, STL Photo Bus will be out there for people to get their pictures taken.

At 6:30 p.m., The Fabulous Motown Revue takes the stage. Yes, they will play some of your favorite hits from Motown, but their catalog goes much deeper, with hits from every era and something that will get everybody up and dancing. At 9 p.m. councilman Tony Hausmann and his wife, Rhonda will be signing the national anthem leading directly into the fireworks display at 9:15 p.m.

Music will accompany the fireworks show, which will last around 25 minutes. The fireworks will be launched behind the parking lot of the Collinsville Aqua Park. For those looking for an all-inclusive experience, VIP tickets will be available for purchase. Adult VIP tickets are $40 and kids’ tickets are $25. Included in the purchase of a VIP ticket is access to the Collinsville Aqua Park VIP area at 6 p.m. two drink tickets, all-you-can-eat-food, swimming in the leisure pool, and access to a reserved parking lot.

General parking for the event will be at the Gateway Center (front and rear lot) and the Gateway Fun Park. ADA parking will be available at the Living World Church. Light-up signs will be posted in the area directing residents to available parking. The general entrance to the celebration will be located on Gateway Drive. There will be no outside coolers or food allowed during the celebration. Roads will be closed in the area. For more information or to purchase tickets for the VIP area contact the Collinsville Parks and Recreation Department or check out the Facebook event on the Collinsville Parks and Recreation Department Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CollinsvilleParksandRec

