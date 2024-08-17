EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Friday that a 20-year-old Collinsville man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison in connection with a fatal shooting in the State Park Place area outside Collinsville.

Albert Campos of Collinsville received the sentence after pleading guilty Friday to first-degree murder in the shooting death of Miguel D. Villegas-DeSantiago, 18, also of Collinsville. The shooting happened outside a residence on Princeton Avenue on the afternoon of Jan. 1, 2023. Villegas-DeSantiago was seated in a pickup when he was shot.

A co-defendant, Matias L. Herrera, 27, of Granite City, was sentenced in January to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon. Herrera drove Campos to the shooting location.

“I pray that the resolution of these cases can be a step toward healing for the family and loved ones of Miguel, who by all accounts was a completely innocent victim in this senseless tragedy,” Haine said. “I’m thankful for the quick response by our law enforcement agencies and their thorough investigation. Their exemplary work resulted in the successful prosecution of the perpetrators.”

Haine commended Assistant State’s Attorney Mike Stewart and Assistant State’s Attorney Adrine Krikorian for their work on the case. He also commended the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.