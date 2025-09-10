EAST ST. LOUIS – A Collinsville man will spend almost four years in federal prison for making pipe bombs.

Jeremy Barr, 49, was indicted in March 2024 by a grand jury sitting in East St. Louis of possessing a destructive device and pled guilty to that offense on May 1, 2025. Barr, who has been detained since his arrest on federal charges, was sentenced in District Court on Sept. 3, 2025.

“Improvised explosive devices are inherently unpredictable, unstable, and indiscriminate,” said U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft. “Jeremy Barr threatened innocent lives near a Southern Illinois school, endangering kids, and our community. We thank the brave law enforcement officers who responded, and we pledge to relentlessly pursue bomb makers to protect the public.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Analysis by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), determined that the explosive device was packed with fragmentation that could have caused serious injury or death upon detonation.

“The defendant in this case left two pipe bombs in a car parked next to a school for two days, posing a direct threat not only to the school but also the surrounding community,” said ATF Chicago Special Agent in Charge Christopher Amon. “I want to commend the swift actions of law enforcement and prosecutors, whose efforts helped avert a potential tragedy. ATF remains committed to working alongside our law enforcement partners to disrupt threats to public safety and hold violent offenders accountable.”

As part of his sentence, Barr will pay $15,000 in restitution to his former landlord for damage to the residence caused by the Illinois State Police during execution of a search warrant to determine if other devices might be in the home. According to court documents, there were no additional devices, but evidence of bomb making was found in the basement.

The investigation was conducted by the ATF, the Wood River Police Department, the Collinsville Police Department, the Illinois State Police, the FBI Springfield Field Office and the Illinois Secretary of State Police Hazardous Device Unit. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin Burke prosecuted the case.

More like this: