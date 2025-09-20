GRANITE CITY – A Collinsville man accused of deceptively obtaining $900 from an elderly victim faces multiple felony charges in a case of home repair fraud.

Marlon A. Taylor, 41, of Collinsville, was charged on Sept. 17, 2025 with a Class 2 felony count of aggravated home repair fraud in an amount over $500 against an elderly victim. He was additionally charged with a Class 3 felony count of theft.

According to charging documents, Taylor entered into a written agreement in the amount of $1,900 with a victim who was 60 years of age or older at the time of the offense. The agreement was reportedly for “tree topping and hauling services,” which Taylor allegedly knew would not be performed.

Taylor was additionally accused of stealing $900 from the same victim, which he reportedly obtained by means of deception.

The case against Taylor was presented by the Granite City Police Department, and he was granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

